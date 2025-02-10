Ashton Rodriguez, 20, of Freemont Street, engaged with the minor through social media in January 2025, authorities said. During their conversations, Rodriguez allegedly sent explicit material and later tried to pose as another person to arrange for her pickup, according to police.

The girl told investigators she did not believe Rodriguez would actually show up at the school, but he did, police said.

Rodriguez is charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor and felony dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, according to police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lititz Borough Police Department.

