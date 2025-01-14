3 Cats Killed In Lititz Mobile Home Fire: Police (Photos)

The blaze broke out in the Twin Brook Mobile Home Development on Earl Lane at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said.

When officers and firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. A female resident managed to escape and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to police. Tragically, three cats were unable to make it out and perished.

Photos from the scene show the mobile home and two vehicles completely destroyed by the fire. Fire crews from Brunnerville, Lititz, and West Earl Fire Companies responded, along with ambulance personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are reminding residents to check heating systems and ensure smoke alarms are working, especially during the cold winter months.

