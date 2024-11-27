2 Injured In North Broad Street Crash: Lititz Police

The crash occurred around 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, as both vehicles were traveling southbound, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

The driver of the rear vehicle admitted to looking down and failing to notice the car in front stopping for traffic, causing the collision, the police explained.

Two people sustained mild injuries, and both vehicles had minor visible damage, authorities reported.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.