Central Dauphin Students Imitating 'Death Note': Officials

A disturbing trend has surfaced in the Central Dauphin School District, prompting a warning from administrators after students were caught imitating a popular Japanese anime series, officials announced on Friday, Oct. 31.

Death Note Manga Volume 1 and Central Dauphin High School where some of the notes inspired by the manga and anime series were found. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Wikipedia/https://books.shueisha.co.jp/items/contents.html?isbn=4-08-873621-4 @Goszei (overlay)
Central Dauphin School District Administration building

 Photo Credit: Central Dauphin School District
Jillian Pikora
Two students were found in possession of “Death Notes,” referencing the anime and manga series "Death Note", where characters die after their names are written in a supernatural notebook, according to a statement from Superintendent Eric Turman.

Following an investigation, district staff determined the students appeared to be mimicking what they had read and viewed it “as a game among friends.”

“While no direct threats were made, the district considers this matter serious, regardless of a student’s intent,” Turman said. “Possessing or creating such lists is not acceptable and is a violation of our student discipline code.”

Officials warned that the behavior could be seen as “threatening or intimidating” and “may even be interpreted as a terroristic threat or action.”

Potential consequences for students involved include suspension, referral to the Alternative Education Program, referral to law enforcement, or expulsion, the statement said.

Turman urged parents to talk with their children about how “actions that may seem harmless can cause fear or concern among others.”

The district emphasized that student and staff safety remains its highest priority and asked anyone with questions to contact Greg Day, Director of Safety and Security.

No ongoing investigation is currently underway, according to the district.

