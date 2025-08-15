Bear Stops Traffic On Linglestown Road, Darts Toward Weis: PA Neighbors Sound Alarm

The bear reportedly stopped traffic as it bolted from the area of an old barn across Linglestown Road, heading into the grassy patch beside the popular grocery store. Residents in Gale Drive, Goose Valley, Paxtonia, and Linglestown shared their experiences and concerns on the neighborhood app Nextdoor throughout the morning and afternoon.

"Stay alert neighbors!" one woman wrote. "A black bear stopped traffic in front of my car this morning on Linglestown Road."

Others quickly chimed in, hoping the animal wouldn't be struck by a vehicle. Some speculated the bear was drawn by the heat or in search of water. One resident said the animal was last seen running toward the woods near the Weis store. Another commented, “Seems like the bear are all over.”

Another sighting may have occurred Sunday, when a similar bear was seen crossing Colonial Road between Goose Valley and Lakeview.

Linglestown residents expressed both concern and awe at the creature’s appearance. "A big teddy too!" one neighbor posted. Others worried about human expansion pushing wildlife into neighborhoods. "The more we destroy their homes, the more this will happen," one poster said.

Several called for the animal to be safely trapped and relocated, while others warned to be cautious, especially with pets and trash bins left outside.

Local authorities have not released an official statement, but residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid approaching the animal, and report sightings to wildlife officials.

