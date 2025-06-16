10-Year-Old Bryson Funk Dies Of Heart Attack Day After Linglestown Baseball Championship

Bryson Funk, of the Lower Paxton Township area, suffered a fatal heart attack on Thursday, June 12, according to a GoFundMe launched by a family member. His death was later attributed to myocarditis.

Just hours earlier, Bryson had pitched the final three innings of his All-Star team’s championship game, striking out the final batter to clinch the win. The photo now circulating with the fundraiser was the last picture taken by his parents — a smiling Bryson, still in uniform.

“It is with shattered hearts that we share the unexpected and devastating passing of Bryson Funk, only 10 years old,” fundraiser organizer Nicki Brantner wrote.

Bryson was remembered by the Linglestown Baseball Association as “a shining light” and “a joy to coach.” In a statement posted Friday, the league praised his kindness, energy, and dedication to the game.

“Bryson wasn’t just an incredible athlete — he was a teammate, a friend, and a joy to coach,” the league said. “His hustle and his heart will be remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Outside of baseball, Bryson enjoyed playing wiffle ball and kickball, working outdoors, visiting Hersheypark, and competing with his cheerleading team.

As of Friday evening, more than $42,000 had been raised to help Bryson’s family with funeral and memorial costs.

“All donations will go directly to the family... as they begin to navigate life without their beautiful boy,” Brantner wrote. “We ask for your prayers and thoughts for our family.”

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Linglestown and receive free news updates.