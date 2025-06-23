Tajair Anthony Delbridge, 26, pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury, hindering apprehension or prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal solicitation to commit false reports, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

The crash happened around 10:16 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, when Joel Steven Moreau, 28, was struck and killed while skateboarding along the 1500 block of Haines Road in Bristol Township.

Witness Saw Red Kia Flee Scene

An eyewitness told police they saw a red Kia driving behind Moreau moments before hearing a loud bang. The witness found Moreau unresponsive in the roadway and said the car sped off with heavy front-end damage.

Police later found a 2022 red Kia K5 abandoned nearby. The damage was consistent with a pedestrian strike, and marijuana odor and paraphernalia were detected inside, authorities said.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been rented to Delbridge through a private company. About 30 minutes after the crash, Delbridge allegedly told the vehicle owner to report it stolen.

Surveillance And Passenger Identified Delbridge

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a red Kia pulling into a lot shortly after the crash. A man and a woman exited, re-entered, and drove off. Police later identified the woman and confirmed Delbridge was driving when Moreau was hit.

A Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury recommended charges after reviewing evidence and testimony.

Victim's Family Delivers Emotional Statements

During the sentencing, Moreau’s mother shared the anguish of losing her son in such a heartless act, asking how anyone could hit a person and leave them to die. The victim’s father wrote, “my heart is broken and will never be unbroken,” prosecutors said.

Moreau’s family described him as a gentle, generous soul and a “vibrant spirit,” memorialized on a GoFundMe campaign launched by his sister, Nicole Yosick.

Prosecutor Speaks On Loss

“This senseless loss was compounded by the defendant’s attempts to evade responsibility,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Bukowski, who prosecuted the case. “No sentence can replace Joel Moreau’s life, but today’s justice offers a measure of accountability.”

Delbridge’s sentence also includes seven years of probation following his prison term.

