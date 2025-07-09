Sammar Khan, 42, of Levittown, admitted to the May 30, 2023 slaying of her estranged husband Faisal Iqbal, 38, in a shocking case that unfolded in broad daylight at a waterfront park crowded with witnesses, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Khan stood before Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley and pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

According to the affidavit, Khan confessed to police that she and Iqbal had arranged to meet at the park to talk about their relationship — a conversation she said “did not go well.” By the time it was over, Iqbal lay dead in the grass with gunshot wounds to his torso and head, as stunned parkgoers looked on.

Chilling Details From the Scene

Police were dispatched to the Bristol Borough Wharf at 10:53 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found Khan at the scene with blood on her clothing, and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm was located nearby with blood on the slide, detectives said.

Witnesses recounted that Khan was speaking loudly in a foreign language before a “pop” was heard. Iqbal, who had been seated, brushed himself off and began wrestling with Khan, during which additional shots were fired.

As the pair walked toward the parking lot, Iqbal told at least one witness to call 911. That’s when Khan allegedly shot him twice, dropping him to the ground.

But the shooting didn’t stop there.

As Iqbal lay defenseless, Khan raised her gun again and fired two more shots into his torso, then a final round directly into his head, detectives said.

‘I Killed Faisal’

Just moments after the murder, Khan reportedly called her boyfriend of over a year, investigators wrote in the affidavit. During that call, she admitted to killing Faisal and told the man to pick up her son from the park.

Authorities later confirmed Khan and Iqbal had a tumultuous prior relationship, and the child was likely a shared son.

Khan was initially charged with first-degree murder and held without bail following her arrest that same day. Prosecutors later accepted a plea to third-degree murder.

The case was investigated by Detectives William Davis (Bristol Borough PD), Eric Landamia, and Timothy Perkins (Bucks County DA’s Office) and prosecuted by Chief Deputy DA Kristin M. McElroy and ADA Rebekah Van Der Werf.

