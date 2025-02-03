Rose Calese Horne, 44, of Levittown, was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in state prison after pleading guilty to felony prohibited use of a radiation source and misdemeanor impersonating a holder of a professional or occupational license, authorities said.

Horne misrepresented her qualifications to three dental practices in Bucks County—Levittown Dental Associates, Bucks County Periodontics, and Langhorne Family Smiles—between October 2022 and October 2023, prosecutors said. During that time, she assisted with surgical procedures, installed crowns and bridges, filed down fillings, and even administered local anesthesia, all without the necessary training or certification.

“The defendant put patients at risk by performing procedures for which she was unqualified and untrained,” Sunday said. “Licenses and certifications exist for a reason — to assure employers and patients the care being provided is legitimate and safe.”

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into Horne in 2023 after receiving a tip that she was fraudulently working as an expanded function dental assistant (EFDA), a role that requires additional training and certification. Records from the Pennsylvania Board of Dentistry and the Dental Assisting National Board confirmed that Horne was not licensed, officials said.

At one of the dental practices, Horne illegally took X-rays of five patients without proper authorization, authorities said. She also set up and handled instruments during procedures and provided post-operative instructions to patients, despite lacking the credentials to do so.

Horne was previously on probation for similar offenses in Philadelphia, court records show.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Thomas Ost-Prisco prosecuted the case. Common Pleas Judge Stephen Corr handed down the sentence on Thursday, Feb. 1.

