Peter Sorochinski, of Levittown, Bucks County, was identified as the victim of the tragic incident, which began around 8:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Sorochinski had been driving southbound on I-95 near the Market Street on-ramp when he crashed his vehicle into the impact attenuator on the left side of the roadway, authorities said.

His car then crossed two lanes of traffic and struck the concrete barrier on the right side before coming to a stop in the merging lane, according to police. A good Samaritan stopped to assist Sorochinski, who had exited his vehicle with a suspected head injury and was speaking with Pennsylvania State Police dispatchers.

Moments later, Sorochinski reportedly made a phone call and, after hanging up, suddenly stepped into the right lane of traffic, troopers said. He was struck by an unidentified silver sedan, which fled the scene after the collision.

Sorochinski's body was then struck by two additional vehicles, whose drivers remained on scene to assist investigators. He was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., police said.

The incident shut down I-95 Southbound from Spruce Street to Washington Avenue until about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, while troopers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the silver sedan or the incident is urged to contact Trooper Paul Holdefer at pholdefer@pa.gov or 215-452-5216.

