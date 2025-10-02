NTSB Warns SEPTA Silverliner IV Fleet Poses Fire Risk, Urges Suspension

The NTSB said its investigation uncovered at least five fires aboard Silverliner IV railcars since February 2025, including incidents in Ridley Park, Levittown, Paoli, Fort Washington, and Philadelphia.

One blaze destroyed a railcar carrying 325 passengers in Ridley Park on Feb. 6, leaving four people injured. Another in Paoli sent a conductor to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The report detailed flames spreading from electrical components in the undercarriage and rooftop systems into passenger areas, igniting seats and panels.

The Silverliner IVs, built between 1974 and 1976, make up 225 of SEPTA’s 390 regional railcars. According to the NTSB, the aging design lacks modern safety systems and fails to meet federal fire safety standards adopted in 1999.

The report concluded SEPTA’s mitigation steps—including inspections, repairs, and procedural changes—were not enough to prevent further fires. Investigators noted that some trains continued in service even when fault lights were illuminated, pointing to what they called “organizational gaps” in safety enforcement.

The NTSB issued three urgent recommendations:

Suspend all Silverliner IV operations until root causes are addressed.

Develop an expedited retrofit or replacement schedule to meet federal fire standards.

Monitor and immediately remove railcars from service if mitigations fail.

Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy and the NTSB board signed the report, stressing that continued operation of the fleet without overhaul or replacement leaves riders at serious risk.

