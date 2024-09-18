Nearly $55K Raised For Family Of 5 Displaced By 'Devastating' Levittown Fire, Campaign Says

Three dogs escaped the blaze while Tim and Jenna Campbell were out to dinner, according to a GoFundMe campaign and news media reports. Their children, 16, 13 and 10, also were not in the home during the 7:30 p.m. inferno.

Jenna Campbell got a call from their son that the home was on fire, 6abc.com reported. The Campbells said they rushed to Silver Spruce Road, where at least seven fire companies were working to contain the flames, the news outlet said.

An investigation into the cause is continuing, according to the Middletown Township fire marshal.

Ariana Musil, who has known the Campbells for 22 years, is organizing a GoFundMe campaign for the family.

"Last night our extended family lost everything to a devastating house fire," Musil wrote.

"There are no words to describe the magnitude of what I saw last night when arriving at their house with the core circle of other family and friends there to make sure they were okay," she explained.

"Thankfully, the family of 5 were not home and they themselves and their 3 dogs are physically okay," Museil explained. "Now the realization sets in. Picking up the pieces to navigate moving forward from this. The thought of leaving your home with your family to enjoy a nice dinner in the hectic world of kids' sports and back-to-school schedules, to getting a phone call mid-dinner that your home is on fire and racing back to absolutely nothing is unimaginable."

"The family has just the clothes they wore last night," Musil added. "While small donations were provided to get them through a few days, we’re hoping the community of friends, family and neighbors can help in any way possible."

