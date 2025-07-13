Man Killed, Two Hurt In Levittown Shooting: Police

Officers were called to the first block of Quickset Road around 10:33 p.m. on Saturday, July 12 for a report of an armed person. While they were on their way, the call was updated to shots fired, police said.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying outside the home. Officers pulled him to safety and began lifesaving efforts, but he died at the scene, police said.

Two more people were injured during the shooting: a woman with a head wound and a man who was shot in the torso and leg. They were treated on scene and transported to nearby trauma centers. Both are expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe all parties involved knew one another. At least two men had firearms and exchanged gunfire, police said. Officers executed a search warrant and processed the scene overnight.

Authorities stressed there is no threat to the community. The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. No charges had been filed as of Sunday.

