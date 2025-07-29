Keira D’Ambra, 18, illed After Mustang Crashes Into Tree Near Middle School In Fairless Hills

Keira D’Ambra, of Fairless Hills, was riding in the back seat of a white 2002 Ford Mustang when the vehicle lost control and struck a tree along Wistar Road around 3:43 p.m., authorities said.

D’Ambra was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to police.

The 17-year-old driver from Levittown and another 17-year-old male passenger were also hospitalized in stable condition.

D’Ambra, who had recently graduated high school and celebrated her 18th birthday in June, was remembered by her family as a kind, loving, and sweet young woman with a contagious laugh.

In a statement, her family noted that her decision to be an organ donor was the ultimate gift, saving lives even in her passing, and urged others to drive cautiously as a reminder of the dangers of speeding.

A GoFundMe page titled “Assist with Keira’s Final Farewell” has already raised more than $22,000 of its $28,000 goal through over 300 donations. The fundraiser, organized by her uncle Daniel Spencer on behalf of her parents Jaime and Joseph D’Ambra, aims to help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and lost wages.

“Keira will be donating her organs which we were told can save upwards of 100 lives,” Spencer wrote in an update. “With your support it buys them the precious time to properly prepare and grieve the loss of their only daughter. We love you Keira.”

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kenneth Margerum #146 of the Bristol Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (267) 812-2991 or the department’s non-emergency line at 215-785-4040.

