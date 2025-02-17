Brian William Vanderleeuw, 42, was arrested on Feb. 12 after authorities investigated an Oct. 26, 2024 incident on Middle Road in Hilltown. Vanderleeuw supplied liquor to the minor, leading to the hospitalization, the police said.

Vanderleeuw is charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor corruption of minors, and misdemeanor furnishing liquor to minors, according to court records.

His preliminary arraignment details and bail information were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hilltown Township Police.

