10-Year-Old Levittown Boy Suffers Toxic Shock, Loses Legs And Hand In Emergency Amputations

Major, of Levittown, was a healthy, active kid before he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, according to a GoFundMe launched by his uncle, Christopher Bowman.

Doctors fought to save his life, but the infection progressed rapidly. Major ultimately underwent multiple emergency amputations — losing both legs and one of his hands — in order to survive.

“His condition deteriorated rapidly, and within hours, he was fighting for his life,” Bowman wrote on the fundraiser page.

Now, Major faces a long recovery that includes intensive physical therapy, prosthetics, wheelchair mobility, home modifications, and psychological support.

The GoFundMe — titled “Help 10-Year-Old Major Rebuild His Life After Tragic Illness” — had raised more than $45,000 of its $75,000 goal as of Thursday, July 11.

His family says Major is staying strong and still smiling despite everything he's endured.

You can support Major’s recovery here.

