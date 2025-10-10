Stephanie Vickers-Stinson, 46, left the Comfort Inn and Suites on Route 41 with her daughters Kylee, 14, and Kristian, 12, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, around 4 p.m., according to police.

The family had been staying at the hotel for months before their disappearance. They were last seen in the area of Spring Garden Road and Park Avenue in Salisbury Township.

Police believe Vickers-Stinson may be experiencing a mental health episode, possibly schizophrenia, leaving her and the children at special risk for harm.

Vickers-Stinson is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and crème-colored slip-on shoes.

Kylee is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds, and was wearing a lavender shirt, purple jacket tied around her waist, multicolored shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

Kristian is 5 feet 1 inch tall, between 80 and 90 pounds, and was wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, blue jacket tied around her waist, light blue pants, and blue and silver New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

