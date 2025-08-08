West Nile Detected In PA; Here’s Where West Nile Mosquito Spraying Is Scheduled In Lebanon

In Reading, a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Berks County Conservation District told the city’s Public Works Department. While the current risk of transmission is considered low, officials warned that ongoing virus activity could lead to truck spraying in the affected area.

Residents are urged to take precautions, including staying indoors during dusk-to-dawn mosquito activity hours, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, using insect repellent with at least 30% DEET, and eliminating standing water from their property.

In Lebanon County, high populations of adult mosquitoes capable of spreading West Nile Virus have been found in residential and recreational areas across North Londonderry, South Londonderry, and South Lebanon townships. Truck-mounted spraying will begin around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, and conclude by 10:45 p.m., weather permitting. If delayed, spraying will take place the following evening.

The operation will target neighborhoods including Thistledown, Campbelltown Fireman’s Park, Palm City Trailer Park, and South Hills Park. Officials ask residents to stay indoors during the spray and for 30 minutes afterward.

The application will use Aquaduet, a product deployed in microscopic droplets that degrades within 20 minutes, minimizing risk to pollinators and aquatic life, according to the Lebanon and Lancaster Mosquito-Borne Disease Program.

Lebanon County residents are also advised to wear protective clothing outdoors, use repellent, and remove standing water from items like buckets, clogged gutters, and tarps.

More prevention tips are available in the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s "Homeowner Mosquito Guide" at PA.gov or by clicking here.

