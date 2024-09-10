A Few Clouds 71°

Toddler Attacked By 2 Dogs Airlifted To Hospital: South Lebanon Twp. Police

A 22-month-old boy is in the hospital after being mauled by two dogs early Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, the South Lebanon Township Police announced. 

A helicopter.

 Photo Credit: Delaware State Police
The toddler was staying at a babysitter's home when the dogs attacked, according to the release. 

An officer with the South Lebanon Township Police Department was called to the attack home at 4:38 a.m. on Sept. 10, as detailed in the release. 

The toddler was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center where he remains in "stable but guarded condition," as stated in the release. 

"The dogs are not a threat to the community," the police said, although they did not explain why they believed that nor did they share the breed.

The incident is under investigation.

