TikTok Uproar, $20K Fundraiser Follow Felony Wiretap Conviction In Fort Gap Rape Case: DA

Veronika Rodriguez, 24, was found guilty by a jury of two counts of felony wiretap violations and one count of false reports to law enforcement following a multi-day trial. Sentencing is scheduled for August 20 before Judge Charles T. Jones Jr., and prosecutors say they will seek jail time.

Rodriguez had claimed she was raped by fellow Pennsylvania Air National Guard member Fahad Pervez in the back of his car on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, while parked at the Keystone Conference Center in Fort Indiantown Gap. But prosecutors say she secretly recorded their encounter and later manipulated the audio in an effort to bolster her false claim.

“This case has garnered more attention than nearly any Lebanon County trial,” DA Graf said in a statement, condemning the media and online advocates who she said “perpetuated the utter lie that Veronika Rodriguez is anything other than a deceitful criminal.”

Rodriguez’s allegations became a viral sensation. Videos with the hashtag #JusticeForVeronika have amassed more than 30 million views on TikTok, and a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $20,000 for her legal defense. A Change.org petition demanding justice also gained thousands of signatures.

The DA's office, however, says the evidence told a different story.

Rodriguez allegedly texted friends about how much she enjoyed the encounter, saying she “soaked through her yoga pants” and hoped Pervez “got the hint” as she was grinding on him. Prosecutors say she only reported rape after being confronted by a military superior about potential fraternization.

“She then manipulated the secret recording to try and make it appear as a rape,” the DA’s release says. “A full review of the Defendant’s cell phone’s evidence was damning and proved otherwise.”

Pervez, a military doctor who served overseas in a combat zone and re-enlisted voluntarily in the Air National Guard, resigned from the military due to the accusations and lost his retirement, prosecutors said.

“The victim has lived in hell every day since the Defendant’s horrific lies and fake allegations of rape,” Graf wrote.

