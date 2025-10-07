Threatening Social Media Statements Target Lebanon Middle School

The district said it was alerted Tuesday morning to posts on social media in which individuals made threatening statements about the school.

“We take all reports like this seriously and immediately notified our school police department and local police departments who are actively working together to investigate and address this situation promptly and thoroughly,” the district wrote in a statement.

As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers were requested to be present on the Cedar Crest campus throughout the school day Tuesday, Oct. 7.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority at all times,” the district continued, thanking families who reported the threats.

Officials urged students and parents to report any safety concerns directly to school staff or anonymously through the Safe2Say tip line at 1-844-723-2729.

No further details have been released about the nature of the threats.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.