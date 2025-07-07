Steven Craig Seiders, 54, is accused of abusing the girl, a family friend, between 2021 and 2024 when she was between the ages of 10 and 13, Lebanon City Police said.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

The investigation began after a Childline report was filed on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The victim was later interviewed by a forensic specialist on Monday, April 14, during which she detailed years of abuse that occurred inside Seiders' home on the 300 block of North 2nd Street in Lebanon.

The girl told investigators Seiders groped her breasts and buttocks, rubbed her vagina over the skin, and performed oral sex on her in his bedroom when she was about 11, according to the affidavit. She also recalled one occasion where Seiders offered her $50 to “give him a blow job or let him do something sexual to her,” the affidavit states.

The assaults occurred throughout multiple rooms of Seiders’ home — including the bedroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen — investigators said.

When questioned, Seiders denied the assaults but admitted to kissing the girl on the lips “numerous times,” according to police.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

Seiders was arrested without incident on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and charged with:

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child.

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault.

Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dory Martin or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

