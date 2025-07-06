Stephen Okamoto, of Lebanon, was charged by grand jury indictment on Wednesday, March 6, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors say Okamoto distributed child porn images and videos on November 13, 2023, and was later caught with additional material on February 8, 2024.

The charges are part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative launched by the Department of Justice to crack down on the exploitation of children. The case was investigated by the FBI and Derry Township Police and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Scalera.

If convicted, Okamoto faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, supervised release, and a fine.

