Spas Shut Down In Lebanon County For Prostitution: DA

On July 2, investigators executed a search warrant at Smile Spa on Cornwall Road in Lebanon, where two women told police they performed sexual acts for money. The spa was boarded shut the same day.

On Sept. 18, the Task Force raided New New Spa on East Cumberland Street, where an undercover agent was offered sex in exchange for cash. Police seized condoms, more than $2,000 in cash, and a handwritten customer log. Two women living at the spa confirmed the sex-for-money operation, authorities said. The business was closed and boarded that same day.

During the weekend of Sept. 12, detectives also conducted an outreach operation by contacting sex workers advertising online. Instead of arrests, police offered interviews, resources, and services to determine whether the women were trafficking victims.

“The Lebanon County Human Trafficking Task Force exists to protect those victims who cannot help or save themselves,” DA Pier Hess Graf said in the release.

