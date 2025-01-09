Fair 32°

SHARE

Rubin Perez Found With 400 Fentanyl Bundles, Gun: Police

A Lebanon man is facing multiple charges, including distributing fentanyl and possessing a stolen gun, after a search of his Walnut Street home, police announced on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Rubin Perez and the 40 bundles of fentanyl, money, and a gun the police found at his home. 

Rubin Perez and the 40 bundles of fentanyl, money, and a gun the police found at his home. 

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City Police
City of Lebanon police vehicle.

City of Lebanon police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Rubin Perez, 54, of Lebanon, was arrested following a search warrant executed at a residence in the 700 block of Walnut Street on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 8:32 a.m., according to the Lebanon City Police Department.

The investigation, led by Patrolman Travis Pidcock, uncovered nearly 400 bundles of fentanyl, Xanax, alprazolam, a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, and drug paraphernalia, police said. Officers also recovered a stolen firearm during the search.

Perez was charged with:

  • Felony Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl, Xanax, Alprazolam).
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm Prohibited.
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm with a Manufacturer Number Altered.
  • Felony Receiving Stolen Property.
  • Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police noted the charges stemmed from an extensive investigation into narcotics distribution in the area.

Perez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE