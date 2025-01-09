Rubin Perez, 54, of Lebanon, was arrested following a search warrant executed at a residence in the 700 block of Walnut Street on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 8:32 a.m., according to the Lebanon City Police Department.

The investigation, led by Patrolman Travis Pidcock, uncovered nearly 400 bundles of fentanyl, Xanax, alprazolam, a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, and drug paraphernalia, police said. Officers also recovered a stolen firearm during the search.

Perez was charged with:

Felony Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl, Xanax, Alprazolam).

Felony Possession of a Firearm Prohibited.

Felony Possession of a Firearm with a Manufacturer Number Altered.

Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police noted the charges stemmed from an extensive investigation into narcotics distribution in the area.

Perez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

