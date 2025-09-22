The girl told investigators that her mother’s boyfriend, Reagan Thach, repeatedly beat her with objects including a curtain rod, lamp, and phone charger cord, and forced her to write “sets” of phrases for hours, according to the District Attorney’s Office. When dissatisfied with her handwriting, he allegedly assaulted her again.

Her mother, Mai Tran, is accused of knowing about the ongoing abuse and at times joining in, hitting her daughter with a wire hanger, police said. Tran also allegedly tried to cover up injuries with makeup or by keeping the child home from school.

The abuse came to light on Aug. 20, when the child ran away and disclosed the violence to her friend’s parents, detectives said. She was placed in emergency custody by Lebanon County Children and Youth after Tran attempted to block a forensic interview.

Detectives charged Thach, of Cleona, on Friday, Aug. 22, with Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Misdemeanor Simple Assault. His bail was set at $100,000 by Magisterial District Justice David Warner.

On Monday, Aug. 25, Tran was charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children, Misdemeanor Simple Assault, and Misdemeanor Intimidation, Retaliation, or Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases. Magisterial District Justice Kim Wolfe set her bail at \$50,000.

A search of the Cleona home uncovered additional evidence, authorities said.

District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said in a statement:

“There is nothing more cruel or sinister than the abuse of an innocent child. The biological mother had duties of care to this little girl, the responsibility to keep her safe and protect her from harm. Instead, her mother moved in with the monster who physically hit and assaulted this child. She brought the evil into the one place a child should feel safe – at home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon County Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or Lebanon County Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

