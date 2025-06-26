‘Operation Dirty Paper’ Busts Lebanon Chop Shop, Fraud Ring: PA AG

Fifteen people and two auto businesses are facing sweeping charges after a grand jury uncovered a web of criminal activity involving stolen rental cars, forged documents, illegal vehicle inspections, and title-washing schemes, according to the Office of Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police.

The operation centered around Angel Vidal’s alleged chop shop at his Lebanon home and the El Fuerte Auto Sales and El Fuerte Tire & Auto businesses, which were run by Yonathan Peguero-Rodriguez and Johandeiry Bonilla, authorities explained.

Stolen Rentals, Fake IDs, And Unsafe Cars

Vidal’s enterprise reportedly relied on stealing rental cars — many obtained out of state using fake IDs — then dismantling them and restickering the vehicles before selling them below market value across Pennsylvania and beyond. Investigators said these sales generated more than $500,000 in illegal profits.

By the time rental companies realized the vehicles had vanished, they were chasing ghosts, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the El Fuerte businesses allegedly helped further the scheme by:

Conducting fake inspections (“lick ’em and stick ’em” jobs),

Falsifying records,

Lying about purchase prices,

And illegally renting out dealer plates.

Victims Across The Commonwealth

Investigators say many Pennsylvanians were victimized — either by having their identities stolen, unknowingly purchasing one of these altered vehicles, or sharing the road with unsafe cars.

“This complex scheme involved many different types of criminal behavior that directly victimized Pennsylvanians,” AG Sunday said. “Or put drivers and passengers at risk by being in the path of vehicles that may have been unsafe.”

Captain James Reinhard of the Pennsylvania State Police added, “This operation undermined the public’s trust in a system that’s meant to keep our roads safe, as well as our faith in honest automotive businesses.”

Vidal Already Behind Bars In Similar Case

Angel Vidal, the accused mastermind of the chop shop scheme, is already being held at Northampton County Prison for a similar case involving vehicle fraud, officials said. His latest charges stem from the alleged Lebanon-based operation, which authorities say was part of a broader pattern of deception and corruption.

Prosecution Moving Forward

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Erik Olsen and Deputy Attorney General Jose Perez from the AG’s Insurance Fraud Section.

