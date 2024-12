The incident occurred at 44 Kings Village at 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, police said. Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Patrol Unit responded to the scene and found the man, of Paulsboro, deceased.

Authorities have described the death as accidental but noted the investigation is ongoing.

Daily Voice has reached out to OSHA about this fatal incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

