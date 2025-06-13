Overcast 79°

Mass Casualty: Pickup Slams SUV Into Bridge In Fiery 3-Car Crash Schuylkill County (Developing)

A fiery crash involving a pickup truck, SUV, and a car towing a large metal object triggered a mass casualty response on Gordonagle Trail in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, fire officials said on Friday, June 13.

The scene of the mass casualty crash in Schuylkill County. 

 Photo Credit: Yorkville Hose Fire-Rescue
Fire and EMS crews were initially dispatched to a pickup truck fire but arrived to find a three-vehicle crash with approximately 10 people injured. The severity of the wreck prompted crews to declare a mass casualty incident.

When Engine 62 and Ladder 51 arrived, they encountered a silver GMC pickup truck with significant crash damage and deployed airbags, a Jeep SUV crumpled from a head-on impact, and a car that had been towing a heavy, rusted piece of metal equipment that lost a wheel in the crash. The pickup had reportedly slammed into the SUV, pushing it violently into a roadside bridge.

The pickup truck briefly caught fire at the scene. Firefighters quickly stretched bumper lines to extinguish the flames, while EMS personnel assessed and treated the victims.

Multiple Schuylkill EMS units, along with Minersville and Tremont EMS, transported the injured to area hospitals. Two helicopters were dispatched directly to the crash site, and a third patient was flown from a local emergency room.

Gordonagle Trail was shut down for several hours as crews worked to investigate the cause and clear the debris.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

