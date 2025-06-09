Lebanon Man Charged In Deadly Fentanyl Delivery After 32-Year-Old Found Dead, DA Says

Rafael Angel Rivera-Ortiz, 40, of South 10th Street in Lebanon, was charged on Friday, June 6, with drug delivery resulting in death, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office

On March 29, 2024, officers with the South Heidelberg Police Department responded to a home on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia for a reported death. Inside, they found signs of drug use, including fentanyl and related paraphernalia, authorities said.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy later confirmed the cause of death as “acute fentanyl toxicity,” according to Pathologist Supriya Kuruvilla.

A joint investigation between South Heidelberg Police and Berks County Detectives led officials to Rivera-Ortiz. Authorities say he supplied the fentanyl that caused the man’s death.

Rivera-Ortiz is being held at the Lebanon County Prison on unrelated drug charges, the DA said. His arraignment on the new charges is still pending.

Court records show Rivera-Ortiz has been charged with:

Drug Delivery Resulting In Death (F1)

Two counts of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver (F)

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (F3)

Anyone with information is asked to call Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Alert Berks County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.