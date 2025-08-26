Maurer, who was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 to 20 years in 2022, filed a Post-Conviction Relief Act motion after a failed appeal to the state Superior Court. Judge Bradford Charles denied the request, calling it “offensive” and “the latest effort to escape responsibility for her heinous deed.”

“The acts in this case are so cruel and depraved that they are difficult to believe,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Our criminal justice system worked just as it should in this case, and the defendant appropriately will spend the rest of her life in a prison cell.”

Investigators said Maurer and her fiancé, Scott Schollenberger, resented Maxwell and confined him to a dark, locked room inside their Annville Township home. Police found the boy dead on May 26, 2020, lying naked in a feces-soaked bed with shuttered windows and a door latched from the outside. He weighed just 47 pounds, showed signs of severe malnutrition, and suffered blunt force trauma, according to investigators.

A forensic pathologist ruled Maxwell’s death a homicide caused by blunt force head trauma that complicated starvation and malnourishment.

Scott Schollenberger, Maxwell’s biological father, is also serving a life sentence.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Schmidt represented the Commonwealth in the recent post-conviction hearing.

