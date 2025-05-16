Kevin Rhoades, who currently serves the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in Indiana, was named to the Advisory Board of Religious Leaders for Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, created earlier this month by executive order.

Rhoades, a 1975 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, previously served as Harrisburg’s ninth bishop from 2004 to 2009. He now chairs the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty, and also sits on the Committee on Doctrine and ad hoc Committee Against Racism. He formerly served on the National Eucharistic Congress Board of Directors.

In recent years, Rhoades has been known for aligning with more conservative Catholic doctrine, most notably in 2021 when he led a movement to deny Holy Communion to President Joe Biden over his stance on abortion—a position Pope Francis publicly discouraged at the time.

The newly formed commission is chaired by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, with Dr. Ben Carson named vice chair. Its mission includes safeguarding religious liberty across the United States, advising the White House Faith Office and Domestic Policy Council, and producing a report identifying current and future threats to religious freedom.

Among the 11 religious leaders appointed alongside Rhoades are:

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese

Bishop Salvatore Cordileone, Archbishop of San Francisco

Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Free Chapel, Georgia

Father Thomas Ferguson, Good Shepherd Parish, Virginia

Rabbi Mark Gottlieb, Tikvah Scholars Program

Pastor Jack Graham, Prestonwood Baptist Church, Texas

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Coalition for Jewish Values

Bishop Thomas Paprocki, Diocese of Springfield, Illinois

Rabbi Eitan Webb, Chabad House of Princeton

Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Agudath Israel of America

Archbishop Elpidophoros praised the appointment, saying, “Religious liberty is a cornerstone of our nation, and I look forward to contributing to efforts that promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence among all faiths.”

A total of 26 members were appointed to serve across three advisory boards: religious leaders, legal experts, and lay advisors.

