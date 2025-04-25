Light Rain 68°

Junior Estevez Caught With Loaded Gun During Lebanon Stop

A Lebanon felon with a loaded handgun hidden inside his car was caught speeding more than double the limit, prosecutors announced on Friday, April 25.

Photo Credit: Lebanon County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Junior Estevez was convicted of Felony Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, Felony Carrying a Firearm Without a License, and two Misdemeanor drug offenses after a Lebanon County jury trial, the District Attorney's Office said.

The case started on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, when Patrolman Andrew Weaver of the Lebanon City Police stopped Estevez for driving 55 mph in a 25 mph zone, prosecutors said.

Weaver smelled marijuana and saw a digital scale in the glove compartment. After Estevez refused a search, police impounded his vehicle and later obtained a warrant, officials said.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the center console along with marijuana and a receipt bearing Estevez’s name, according to the DA's Office.

Estevez, who was under state parole from a 2016 felony conviction for Possession With Intent to Deliver and Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, was linked to the firearm through DNA testing, prosecutors noted.

“This verdict is the result of thorough police work by the Lebanon City Police Department and the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin M. Dugan said in a statement.

Estevez’s sentencing is set for Wednesday, June 25, before Judge Charles T. Jones, Jr., officials said.

