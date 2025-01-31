Jeffrey S. Horst, 20, of Lebanon County, and a juvenile accomplice are accused of chasing the fox through a snow-covered field near State Route 501 and Locust Street on Jan. 20, according to court documents filed with Magisterial District Judge Anthony Verna. The pair turned themselves the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Jan. 24, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Horst has been charged with cruelty to animals, conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals, and disturbance of game or wildlife, among other offenses. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 6, at 8 a.m.

The suspects chased the fox for over 30 minutes, with one operating a black snowmobile and the other a black-and-white vehicle. Horst admitted to investigators that he and the juvenile attempted to run over the fox, which was observed alive and fleeing the scene after the incident, according to the affidavit.

The juvenile, whose case is being handled through the sealed juvenile justice system, faces identical charges.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf noted that video evidence of the incident has been made public, and additional restitution will be sought as part of the charges.

Anyone with information about wildlife crimes can report them to the Pennsylvania Game Commission via the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or submit tips online here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.