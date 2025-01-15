Jason Rivera’s life was cut short on Feb. 15, 2022, when he was shot 12 times outside his uncle’s apartment in South Lebanon Township. The seventh grader’s murder weapon—a Glock 26—has since become a key piece in a broader investigation, tied to multiple violent crimes in Maryland.

The same gun was linked to a drive-by shooting in Prince George’s County and later recovered during a traffic stop involving D’Andre Wint, 20, of Lanham, Maryland, officials said. Months later, Wint was gunned down alongside Quincy Johnson, 20, of Takoma Park, in a chilling double homicide at Nolte Local Park in Silver Spring on May 26, 2024.

Two teenagers—Onyx Santana Austin, 15, and Adom Bogale Abay, 16—now face adult charges in the brutal park slayings. Austin was arrested at Dulles International Airport after fleeing the country, while Abay was charged while already jailed on unrelated offenses. Both are accused of first-degree murder and firearm violations, Montgomery County police revealed.

Despite linking Wint to the gun that killed Rivera, investigators have yet to establish a direct connection between the Maryland crimes and the South Lebanon case. Questions remain: Was Jason mistaken for someone else? Did drugs found in his uncle’s home and car put him in danger?

“This gun has left a trail of devastation, and someone out there holds the key to solving Jason’s murder,” said Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf. “We need answers, not just for Jason, but for everyone impacted by this senseless violence.”

With the Feb. 15 anniversary nearing, authorities are urging anyone with information about the firearm, Wint, or the shooting to contact the Lebanon County Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or the South Lebanon Police Department at 717-274-0481.

Rivera’s family has yet to decide if they will issue a public statement to mark the somber milestone.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.