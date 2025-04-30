Jason Folckemer was found guilty of two counts of felony aggravated assault, along with misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, for an incident that happened on Millbach Road in Kleinfeltersville on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

According to testimony, Folckemer was drunkenly standing in the middle of the road when a car with two people came upon him. They stopped to apologize for startling him — but the situation escalated into violence.

Folckemer allegedly told them they would be “sorry,” pulled a .380 handgun, and fired at their vehicle as they sped off. One bullet lodged in the trunk.

The victims told police they were simply driving home from a family visit. A witness at the Kleinfeltersville Hotel & Tavern — where Folckemer had been earlier — said he had been aggressive and threatening.

During trial, Folckemer claimed he had been awake for 22 hours, had taken melatonin, and had no memory of the incident.

Jurors deliberated for 35 minutes before convicting him on all charges.

“This is senseless violence that does not have a place in Lebanon County,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin M. Dugan said in a statement. “These two people did nothing wrong and even attempted to do the right thing. We are very fortunate no one was injured or killed.”

Folckemer is scheduled for sentencing before Judge Bradford H. Charles on Wednesday, June 11.

