District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said detectives are investigating “past and ongoing instances of inaction and/or negligence” by caseworkers responsible for the welfare of vulnerable children. The announcement follows what she called a “most recent example” of failure by the department after a one-year-old child was returned to his suspected abusers despite an active criminal investigation.

Detectives said the caseworker allowed the child to return to the home shared by his mother and her adult cousin — both under investigation for child abuse. Weeks later, police were called again after the child’s father reported new injuries. When officers arrived, the mother and cousin initially refused entry before allowing police to search the home. The baby was found hidden under blankets with injuries to his face and left eye, investigators said. He was taken for emergency medical care, and both adults were charged within 24 hours.

“The protection of children remains of the utmost priority,” Graf said. “These victims represent our most vulnerable, who are unable to fight for themselves, unable to protect themselves, and are often unable to tell authorities about their abuse. One child hurt or killed while in their care is too many; the instances we know about are far higher and horrific.”

The DA’s office is seeking public assistance identifying other cases where LCCYS allegedly:

Returned children to unsafe or abusive homes.

Advocated for contact between abusers and victims.

Alerted alleged abusers of pending investigations.

Failed to notify law enforcement before transferring child custody.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Sgt. Todd Hirsch or Det. Timothy Fetzer at 717-228-4403 or by email at [email protected]. Authorities emphasized that any information shared “will not be disclosed to LCCYS”.

