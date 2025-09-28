Infant, Preschooler, Teen, Grandma Killed In Birthday Party Fire, Lebanon Mayor Says

The victims were ages 1, 4, 17, and 73. They were among 10 people inside a home on the 800 block of Church Street when flames erupted just before 8:45 a.m., according to Capello.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes to find both floors fully engulfed with flames visible from the windows. Crews were told people were trapped inside, prompting a second alarm that brought in mutual aid from nearly a dozen departments.

Three people were pulled from the home and rushed to WellSpan/Good Samaritan Hospital. As conditions deteriorated, firefighters were forced to evacuate and fight the blaze from outside. Once it was safe, crews re-entered and recovered two additional victims.

In all, four people died. One victim remains in critical condition, another is stable, and four others escaped with minor injuries.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental, caused by an electrical outlet in the first-floor living room. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Capello praised the Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon City Police, and other responders for their quick action. “The City of Lebanon is fortunate to have such a courageous and dedicated community of first responders,” she said.

The nonprofit Bag of Hope is collecting clothing and other essentials for the family.

