‘Immediate Evacuation’ Explosive Devices Found In Lebanon County: PA State Police

A dangerous situation unfolded in Lebanon County after explosive devices were discovered, triggering an immediate evacuation, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
All homes in the immediate area have already been evacuated, troopers confirmed. Residents within the quarter-mile radius of Central Drive in Mill Creek Township who have not yet left are now under a voluntary evacuation order—they may choose whether to leave or remain in place, according to an updated release.

The Hazardous Device and Explosives Section (HDES), along with PSP Jonestown, fire police, and local law enforcement, remain on scene actively working to remove the threat.

“The evacuation is necessary for public safety,” state police emphasized.

A shelter is set up at Living Stones Christian Fellowship church for evacuated residents, according to the Newmanstown Volunteer Fire Company.

Officials have not said how many devices were found or what type they are, but warned that no one should remain in the affected area.

Police said they will issue an updated press release once it is safe for residents to return home.

