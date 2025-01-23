Mostly Cloudy 14°

Hit By A Car On Her Way To Work, Lebanon Woman Faces Long Road To Recovery

A 74-year-old Lebanon woman known for her dedication and humor is fighting to recover after being struck by a car on her way to work in the middle of January.

Barbara

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Support Barbara's Road to Recovery"/Kaitlyn Hower
The intersection where the pedestrian was struck.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
City of Lebanon police vehicle.

City of Lebanon police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Barbara , a long-standing member of the Lebanon community, has spent the past 21 years committed to her job and bringing joy to those around her. But on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 16, her routine walk to work turned tragic when she was hit by a vehicle at East Cumberland and Bowman streets, leaving her hospitalized with serious injuries.

As Barbara begins her challenging recovery, the community she has supported for decades is rallying behind her. A GoFundMe campaign organized by Kaitlyn Hower aims to raise $15,000 to help cover her mounting medical bills and living expenses.

“Barb has given so much to others—now it’s our turn to give back,” Hower wrote in the campaign description.

In just two days, the fundraiser has already raised $5,320 from 95 donations, with contributions coming from friends, neighbors, and even strangers moved by her story.

“Her strength and humor are missed by everyone who knows her. Let’s come together to show Barb she’s not alone in this fight,” Hower added.

You can donate to support Barbara’s recovery here.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Lebanon City Police.

