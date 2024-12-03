Stroud Area Regional Police were called to the convenience store at 8:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired and a male victim who had been shot, police said in a release.

Officers found 17-year-old Garrett Sorrenti with a gunshot wound to the neck and attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a verbal altercation involving multiple individuals inside the store, investigators said. The dispute reportedly escalated into a physical fight, during which a male suspect pulled a handgun and fired a single shot before fleeing the scene, police said.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident.

Garrett’s family and friends are mourning his loss. According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by his cousin Meadow, Garrett was described as "a determined, hardworking, and compassionate young boy" with a "sweet soul" and a bright future ahead of him.

The fundraiser aims to help Garrett’s mother, Karen Sorrenti, cover funeral expenses and support her through this tragedy. Karen, described as a "double-widow and single mother," has suffered immense loss but continues to show incredible strength, the campaign states.

"No mother should ever have to bury a child," Meadow wrote, adding that any support to ease the family’s burden during this time is deeply appreciated.

Friends of the family have also organized a Meal Train to help provide meals and additional support during this difficult time. "Karen is a beautiful, kind person and would do anything for anyone," the organizer wrote. "This family has been through a lot of loss and tragedy and could really use the support of friends right now."

Anyone interested in contributing meals or donations to assist Garrett's family can visit the Meal Train page here.

Police are urging anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to submit a tip through their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To donate to Garrett’s family, visit the GoFundMe page here.

