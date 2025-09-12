Partly Cloudy 78°

Forrest James Pierce Escapes Wellspan In Lebanon: Police

Police are warning the public after a Wellspan Philhaven patient with outstanding warrants escaped supervision at South Hills Park in Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 12.

 Photo Credit: South Lebanon Township Police Department
The South Lebanon Township Police Department said officers were dispatched to South Hills Park, located at 1100 South Lincoln Avenue, at around 1:36 p.m. when the patient eloped from his supervisors. Authorities were notified about 30 minutes after the escape.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Forrest James Pierce of Carlisle. He fled through a residential neighborhood near Fox Run Road and remains at large.

Pierce is wanted in an active Cumberland County criminal case for Criminal Trespass, Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, and Disorderly Conduct. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Monday, Oct. 27, according to court records.

Investigators described Pierce as a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing 173 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt, glasses, and a black beanie-style hat.

Court records show Pierce has a criminal history spanning more than a decade, with prior convictions for burglary, theft, criminal trespass, vandalism, and probation violations across Cumberland, Clearfield, and Blair counties.

South Lebanon Township Police said they were assisted by a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and multiple county agencies as the search intensified Friday afternoon.

Authorities urged anyone who spots Pierce not to approach him but to dial 911 immediately.

