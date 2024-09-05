Eddie Williams, 50, of Lebanon, had been convicted of murder in the first degree, robbery, and numerous related offenses on Oct. 14, 2015, the DA explained.

An order granting Williams's petition for a writ of habeas corpus was affirmed in federal court on Aug. 13, 2024, according to federal court documents obtained by Daily Voice. The case was remanded with instructions that the District Court order Williams's release or retrial within 60 days — a mandate for the retrial was issued on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The initial incident happened as follows according to the federal case documents:

"A decade ago, law enforcement saw Rick Cannon, Akeita Harden, and Mr. Williams leave the apartment complex in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, where Marcus Ortiz was killed, and [another man] was grievously wounded—both by gunshots to the head. Arriving at the scene moments after the gunshots were reported, the responding patrol officer observed Mr. Williams and Mr. Cannon enter a vehicle driven by Ms. Harden. A car chase ensued, and all three suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle to flee on foot. Law enforcement apprehended Mr. Cannon and Ms. Harden that day, and Mr. Williams seven months later."

Cannon is Williams's cousin and Harden was his girlfriend, the DA explained, going on the say the cousins planned to rob the local drug dealer. When the trio fled, they took off at speeds over 100 mph through South Lebanon Township, Myerstown Borough, and Lebanon City, but ultimately Williams fled the vehicle itself and was arrested on a homicide warrant in Philadelphia.

The surviving victim testified at trial and identified Williams as the man who shot him, according to the DA. DNA evidence linked William's to the murder weapon. But the defense counsel pointed out that Cannon had pleaded guilty to the murder charge before Williams was even in custody, the court records show.

"Evidence showed Williams was losing money in the drug trade, grew jealous of the victims’ success, and plotted the robbery and shooting as revenge," the district attorney's office wrote in a statement, adding that this overturn mandate was "a procedural error."

The judge who sentenced Cannon is the same judge that allowed for a retrial, as stated in the federal documents.

“In 2014, two men were brutally attacked and executed in their own home. Guns were placed against their skulls, triggers pulled, bullets fired. This shooting was one of the most brutal and nonsensical murders we’ve seen come through our community. In 2014, our Office fought for the conviction of each person responsible. Ten years later, we will fight for the conviction again,” DA Pier Hess Graf concluded.

Eddie Williams remains in custody ahead of his trial in Lebanon County.

