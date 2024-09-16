The fire broke out in the second floor of the Navarre home located in the 1300 block of Brandywine Street in Lebanon at 9:52 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, as Daily Voice previously reported.

"While Brian was at work his home caught fire with his 4 children (all 5 and under) and their grandmother inside," Amber Bouillon wrote in a GoFundMe she organized for the family.

At just 1-year-old, Noah Navarre, "was unable to be rescued," Bouillon wrote; he was pronounced dead at the scene according to officials at a press conference the day of the fire.

The grandmother, 59-year-old Barbara Miller, and the 4-year-old Navarre boy are in both critical condition with second-degree burns, officials explained. They are receiving care at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center along the 5-year-old and 3-year-old Navarre girls who are in stable condition.

The fundraiser will help the Navarre family "give Baby Noah and his family a proper funeral as well as helping Brian rebuild a life for himself and his children," Bouillon explained.

"Not only did this family lose a child, they lost their home and all of their belongings. No help is too big or too small. Kind words and prayers along with sharing this post can also go a long way in getting all the help they need."

