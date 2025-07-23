Fatal Crash Shuts Down US 22 In Lebanon County: PennDOT

The deadly wreck happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection with Coon Creek Road in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said in an email.

The crash was initially reported as a typical traffic incident but was later confirmed to be fatal by Pennsylvania State Police. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The roadway was closed between Gravel Hill Road and Jonestown Road for an extended period as emergency responders and PennDOT Lebanon County crews worked the scene. The initial estimated reopening time was 7:30 p.m., but it was later pushed to 10 p.m., according to an update from Schreffler around 6:45 p.m.

Although the incident was reported by PSP Harrisburg, officials clarified the crash location is firmly within Lebanon County.

The cause of the crash and additional details have not yet been released by investigators.

