The collision happened around 12:57 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, when a tractor-trailer rear-ended another at mile marker 117 northbound on I-81, according to a release from the Friendship Fire Company No. 1, Englewood.

The crash triggered iPhone’s crash detection system, leading first responders to the scene, officials said. The striking vehicle sustained major damage, and its driver was ejected but somehow suffered only minor injuries, authorities detailed.

Crews from Friendship Fire Company No. 1, Minersville, and Frackville Fire Department worked together to manage the scene.

The interstate was closed at mile marker 116 northbound until the site was cleared.

