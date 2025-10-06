Dontay Maurice Hunter, 45, was discovered deceased inside an apartment on the 800 block of Chestnut Street at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, according to the Lebanon City Police Department.

The scene was secured and investigators worked throughout the day, resulting in the arrests of Katlynn Kearney, 32, and Joanne Kearney, 61. Both remain in custody on charges of tampering with physical evidence, police said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, and additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities added. Police said Hunter and the suspects were known to each other and that there was no threat to the public.

The Lebanon City Police Department is working alongside the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or the DA’s office directly, or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

Details about Dontay Maurice Hunter's life were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

