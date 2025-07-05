Dauphin County Judge Michael J. Smith Dies On Fourth Of July Bike Ride In Lebanon County: DA

Judge Michael J. Smith, 72, collapsed while biking in Lebanon County and was later pronounced dead at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. The incident was not the result of a crash.

“I have known him for 31 years,” Chardo told Daily Voice. “As a long time magisterial district judge, he always treated everyone with fairness. He consistently showed a clear commitment to fairness and the law. His passing is a great and sudden loss.”

Smith began serving as Magisterial District Judge for District 12-2-01 — covering Lower Swatara Township, Paxtang, and most of Swatara Township — on July 29, 2005, following his appointment to replace former Judge Bob Yanich. He ran unopposed for reelection in 2011 and 2017.

Before taking the bench, Smith served as a Swatara Township police officer for nearly three decades, specializing in child abuse and sexual assault investigations. He was a graduate of Middletown Area High School, Harrisburg Area Community College, and Virginia Commonwealth University.

The exact location in Lebanon County where Smith collapsed has not been disclosed, and his official cause and manner of death have not yet been made public.

Smith’s unexpected death has sparked a wave of tributes from across central Pennsylvania.

“This is heartbreaking,” wrote friend and local official Tom Connolly in a social media post. “Many people have been reaching out over the past 24 hours — I share your grief. This man will be missed and we will celebrate a life well lived.”

Connolly shared a photo of Smith swearing him into elected office, calling it a moment that represented three generations of his family standing with the Honorable Judge.

Judges in Pennsylvania must retire at age 75, but Smith was still serving actively and could have continued as a senior judge with state court approval.

Judge Smith is remembered as a dedicated public servant, a respected jurist, and a friend to many in the community.

