Darius Stuckey, 28, of East Petersburg, was driving a vehicle with an equipment violation when a Lebanon City police officer attempted to pull him over around 1:47 a.m., according to a release from the department.

Instead of stopping, Stuckey fled, committing additional traffic violations and leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said. The officer decided to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons, but moments later found Stuckey’s car at the scene of a crash at 5th Avenue and East Weidman Street, police said.

Investigators said Stuckey’s vehicle struck another car and a parked vehicle during the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, a Lebanon City resident, was seriously injured and taken to a local medical center, police said. Their identity and condition have not yet been released.

Stuckey, who was found to have a suspended license and no vehicle insurance, was taken into custody at the scene but required medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

He now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, possession of marijuana, and several traffic violations. Court records show Stuckey previously pleaded ARD to a 2018 DUI charge in Lebanon.

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

