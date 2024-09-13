Child Under 5 Killed, 5 Others Injured In Lebanon House Fire (Developing)

A child under the age of five died at the scene of the fire in the 1300 block of Brandywine Street, officials said. Four other children were injured and an elderly woman was medically evacuated by helicopter from the scene to Hershey Medical Center.

The fire broke out at 9:52 a.m. according to the Lebanon Department of Emergency Services.

It is believed to have started in a room on the second floor. The State Police Fire Marshal Unit is investigating the fire.

